 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Germany coach Hansi Flick might start all Bayern Munich players at the World Cup

Please don’t wear them out, Hansi

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
FC Bayern Muenchen v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga
Sub yourself in, boss!
Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

One of the main concerns at the midseason/winter World Cup in Qatar was that players won’t be fresh heading into the tournament, already a bit worn out playing half a season with congested schedules. That will surely run the players into the ground, moreso at the World Cup. In the case of Bayern Munich, their whole Germany contingent are in line to start every game.

According to a report from Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Germany head coach (and ex-Bayern gaffer) Hansi Flick is planning to Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Manuel Neuer. The defence is the only area of the team without Bayern players (does Niklas Süle still count?)

The reasoning behind this is because of the chemistry between those players and the familiarity of playing with each other. As for the other players, Chelsea FC attacker Kai Havertz will be Müller’s competition at striker while Werder Bremen frontman Niclas Füllkrug is seen as an impact sub. Factor in the fact that Flick already coached the Bayern contingent helps the 57-year-old’s case.

Whatever happens, can Hansi at least not send our players back with a knock or something?

In This Stream

2022 FIFA World Cup pre-tournament buildup: Full coverage

View all 72 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works