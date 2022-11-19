Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez talks about being at the World Cup, recovering from his injury, and playing with his brother

Bayern Munich center half Lucas Hernandez has a rather torrid record when it comes to injuries, the latest one being an adductor injury in the dying moments of the Champions League game against FC Barcelona in September. Fortunately, he has recovered in time to join reigning champions France at the World Cup. It wasn’t an easy road, but Lucas has made it through.

“I was injured in the last second of the game against Barcelona. I thought it would be less serious than it was, but I’m very strong mentally. I am at peace”, Lucas told L’Equipe (via Get French Football News). “The club’s medical staff told me that I could make it to the World Cup without worry. Afterwards, it’s not easy to train alone, but I want to thank all the medical staff at Bayern who did everything to get me here today. I feel 100% excited to start this competition. No more pain in my adductor.”

Lucas’ brother Theo, who plays for AC Milan, is a fellow left-back; there was a report that France coach Didier Deschamps is going to use Lucas and Theo at that position. Although he’s more of a central defender, Lucas doesn’t mind playing in either position as he wants to play for the badge. “The last three games with Bayern, I was used as a left-back. I feel very comfortable in both positions. You can be reassured; I will give my best to defend this jersey,” said Lucas.

Speaking of Deschamps, he apparently prioritizes squad harmony which is his basis for calling up players. Lucas spoke about Deschamps’ underrated trait: “The preparation time is much less than in 2018 but the group is living well. We have a great group. The coach took 26 players who are top football players but also great people. We were put in the best conditions to get along very well.”