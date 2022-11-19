Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller returns to Germany training ahead of schedule

Thomas Müller has not featured for Bayern Munich since their 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League group stages at the end of October. For that match, he came on as a substitute in the second half, having done the same in their previous group stage win over Viktoria Plzen. In the Bundesliga, he has not featured since the 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen back at the end of September, which had snapped Bayern’s four match winless run in the league at the time.

Since the beginning of October, Müller has been dealing with a hip issue that’s kept him on the sidelines, partially out of caution to make sure he didn’t run a risk of not being able to partake in the World Cup with Germany in Qatar. Thankfully for Julian Nagelsmann and Bayern, they haven’t stopped winning in Müller’s absence, but all of the focus is now on Die Mannschaft and the World Cup from the German perspective and for Müller.

Per new information from the German Football Association (via Az), Müller has already marked his return to training on the pitch, which has now occurred a day ahead of schedule. He completed his first full training session, a key milestone in his recovery. He had previously been training individually ever since leaving Munich and joining up with the German squad.

Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger was also slated to mark a return to full training on Saturday, but has also been declared fully fit, and like Müller, he will be available for the World Cup opener against Japan in Doha. Rudiger had not featured for Real Madrid since their 1-1 draw with Girona on the 30th of October. Neither Rudiger nor Müller were a part of Germany’s 1-0 friendly win over Oman in Muscat midweek as to not run a risk of setting them back any further with regards to being ready to go against Japan.