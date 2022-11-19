Off the Crossbar: BFW staffers took the SBN quiz...and here’s what we got

By now, you might have seen SBNation’s World Cup Rooting Quiz: a guide to help you decide which team to root for at the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup, which kicks off on November 20.

Given this is a Bayern Munich site, you might think a few of us got Germany.

You would be wrong.

Let’s take a look at where some of our staffers landed:

Chuck Smith — Denmark

I have no idea how I got Denmark, but now I am definitely going to root for them. A quick and — no doubt — accurate google search indicates that Danes have the following traits:

The Danes are known for being cosmopolitan, well-educated, and openminded people. Equality is a keyword in Danish culture. The vast majority of people belong to the middle class, and the percentage of poor people is low.

Hmmm...cosmopolitan? Well-educated? THEY KNOW ME (Hint: They don’t!)

Looking at my past, I did enjoy Mikkel Kessler boxing. Maybe there is some Danish blood in my family history? I guess that does it.

Tom Adams — Serbia (wth?)

I honestly don’t know what to say here.

(Editor’s Note: Per Google, Serbs tend to be openly emotional and seldom private. They love to talk and be listened to. It is considered impolite not to give someone their full attention. Serbs are hospitable, sharing their lives with family, neighbors, and friends. Yeah, that pretty much sums up Tom.)

John Dillon — Switzerland

I probably should not be surprised. Too impartial, too indecisive, too apathetic about this particular World Cup in particular. Apparently, I can’t make my mind up—I’m somewhat competitive, somewhat homey, broadly inoffensive, and eminently forgetful. I guess that is what happens when you’re an American who has followed German soccer for decades but struggle to muster strong feelings now. When Germany won in 2014, that was exciting. I had cheered for some of those players since 2006, and 2010 was such a disappointment. This time around, after the utter embarrassment of 2018, I can’t say I have very strong feelings about the team at all. I’d like to see Thomas Müller score some goals. Maybe Jamal Musiala can do Musiala things. But that’s about it. I was high on Hansi Flick, but Germany’s latest results leave a lot to be desired. Maybe Choupo-Moting leads Cameroon to glory. I guess we’ll see! In the meantime, I guess I’ll troddle off to the Alps and sit on a pile of gold, just like FIFA.

Who should YOU root for? Well, the age old question NOW has an answer. SB Nation has developed a very scientific system to help YOU figure out who should get your rooting allegiances during the World Cup. Test the system here...if YOU dare.

Marc Leo — Wales

Probably one of the most random countries I could get and I have absolutely no idea how I could have gotten it but hey I trust the quiz and so I am now a Wales fan...yeah, no, that doesn’t feel right. But if Wales ends up going far in the Cup, you never saw this.

RuneKingThor — Argentina

Well, I did not see that one coming! My BFW villain arc is finally here. A team with a lot of history and talent with some of the most exciting fans of the world... it's time to get that Messi tattoo. VAMOS ARGENTINA!

zippy — Spain

This quiz is broken. I expressly indicated that I like fun, and it gave me Spain. Then again, I like fun but I am rooting for Germany. Maybe I am broken.

Soundz58 — Ecuador

Hmm, I mean with Sadio Mané ruled out of the World Cup, Ecuador might have a good chance of making it past the first test in a group with Senegal, the Netherlands, and Qatar. Ehh... Secretly and discreetly, I’m still rooting for my home country :P

Samrin — Wales

Why not? They are hipster enough and an underdog! I love a good, plucky underdog, whether Gareth Bale is the key member of that squad or not. While supporting who I usually support, now I will have to keep an eye on Wales too!

RIPLT — Belgium (5 times!)

I honestly don’t know how, but I got Belgium FIVE TIMES. I tried different combos, but I still got the Red Devils. Guys like Kevin de Bruyne, a past-it Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, and Wout Faes (whom I share a birthday with) are all looking to prove themselves at this World Cup. Oh and I got hungry for waffles as well, so make of that what you will.

Teddy "Maverick" Son — Germany

Well, I guess I got what I wished for. This is my third World Cup supporting Germany. The first was magical, the second I'd rather forget. Hopefully Hansi Flick and his team can do better than Joachim Löw's side in 2018. Will they, though? Who knows, but I'm keeping my fingers crossed for at least getting out of the group. We'll see what happens after that.

Take the quiz and tell us who you got in the comments below!