Bayern Munich willing to give Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting a pay raise for a new contract

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has been in a sensational run of form for Bayern Munich, having scored ten goals from his last nine matches across all competitions, six of which have come in the Bundesliga. Since the 5-0 win over SC Freiburg, the only match he failed to score in was Bayern’s recent 6-1 win over Werder Bremen, but now he’s linked up with the Cameroon squad ahead of the World Cup kicking off in Qatar.

Choupo-Moting’s current contract at Bayern is currently set to expire this coming summer and there have been clubs across Europe that have already expressed their interest in the striker. Manchester United are very keen on acquiring his signature among other clubs, so Bayern may face a difficult test in terms of trying to tie him down to a contract extension, even if it’s only for just another season. He’s proven how valuable of a member of the squad he can be to Julian Nagelsmann, especially with varying injury spells to Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman this season. Not to mention, this is all just a few months removed from losing Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona over the summer.

Per new information from Sport Bild (via @iMiaSanMia), Bayern’s board and front office would be willing to consider giving Choupo-Moting a significant pay raise as a part of their package to try to convince him to sign a contract extension. Currently, he makes roughly €3.5m/year, but the club would be willing to increase that amount to get him to stay, especially with the interest he’s garnered from other clubs.

Additionally, it’s presumed that Choupo-Moting would only agree to a new deal if there is, in fact, a pay raise. Without it, he would most likely opt to leave Bayern this summer for a different challenge abroad. As it stands, talks between Bayern, Choupo, and his representatives are anticipated to take place this coming February, after club play resumes at the conclusion of the World Cup and after the winter transfer window closes.