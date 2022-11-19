Benjamin Pavard denies unhappiness at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard should play a key role for France during this World Cup, but he also has pushed himself to be a prominent figure in the transfer market since flirting with the possibility of leaving the Rekordmeister.

The defender wanted to clear the air, though, and let it be know that he was not upset about being excluded from the starting XI in consecutive games just a few weeks ago.

“No, what was said was not true. I wasn’t irritated or upset. I’m at a very big club, we have games every three days, there’s competition in every position, so it’s normal not to always play,” Pavard told L’Equipe (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’m playing a lot of matches for my club. So, I am satisfied. I think I had a good start to the season with Bayern, both as a right back and as a center-back. I feel really good and I have been performing well.”

Indeed, Pavard has been nothing short of great so far during this campaign and his recent open discussions about leaving Bavaria have prompted FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea FC, and AC Milan to start doing their due diligence. Pavard’s rumored availability — and his performance — are both driving the interest.

This season, it is not hard to see why such clubs are taking an early look at Pavard.

“Is this one of my best versions? I don’t know. If we only talk about stats, maybe, but the important thing for a defender is to defend. You also have to look at my defensive stats,” said Pavard. “It’s true that offensively I have had confidence in myself since the start of the season, in my qualities in front of goal. It’s also thanks to assistant coach Dino Toppmöller, who gives me confidence. On set pieces, he makes me want to score goals.”