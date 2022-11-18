Report: After experimentation, Bayern Munich will define a formation and player roles

According to kicker journalist Georg Holzner, Bayern Munich is going to establish a steady formation moving forward and will more clearly define roles for players in the second half of the season:

Innovation since the crisis: The players in Bayern Munich were assigned clear positions in the current 4-2-3-1 after they were often used differently in the 4-2-2-2. The competition should be more structured and more comprehensible for the professionals.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann had used a 4-2-2-2 formation to adapt to the talent he had on the squad, but the results were mixed. Toward the end of the Hinrunde, Nagelsmann shifted to a 4-2-3-1 featuring Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as the striker and the results were very good.

Instead of tinkering, Nagelsmann will reportedly settle in on the 4-2-3-1 and help the players adapt by explaining roles and expectations for each player. Bayern Munich, however, will be missing a key player in Sadio Mané for a good chunk of the start of the Rückrunde. What happens with his playing time while he recovers?

It might might be safe to assume that it will be distributed among Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, and Jamal Musiala, but Sky’s Florian Plettenberg is reporting that Mathys Tel could get more playing time, too:

News #FCBayern: The club is not planning any transfers in the winter transfer window - despite Mané's month-long absence. So no Ronaldo as reported. Bosses believe in the squad. Decision has an impact on Tel: Good chances for the super talent to get more playing time. @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 18, 2022

And yes, Plettenberg shutdown that Cristiano Ronaldo rumor once again as well.