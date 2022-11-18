Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel has no complaints

In what might come as a shock to those of you who have been following the club closely this season, Bayern Munich has a young player who is not griping about his playing time: Mathys Tel.

“I really can’t complain. I’m happy with my playing time so far. I’m here primarily to learn and to grow,” Tel told Sport1 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I definitely still have a lot to learn, but in these weeks I’ve made tremendous progress in the technical and tactical areas - and became more mature. When you train with such top-class players every day, you develop much faster. I can only benefit from all these big names.”

(Picks self up off floor)

What?????

Go on young man.

“The mentality here is fantastic. When working with my teammates, you don’t get the feeling that the club has been German champions every year for the past ten years because the team is still hungry. That’s very impressive, no one is slacking off at any second,” Tel remarked.

That is certainly a breath of fresh air around a team that has not has the best time in keeping young players happy. For Tel, it seems like his mission and vision for this season is falling in line with what he expected.

One aspect of this campaign that has the attacker’s interest piqued is the next round of the Champions League. Of course, it will be Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain locking horns in a matchup that seems a little too early for two powerhouses to square off — and Tel is excited to just be a part of it.

“I was really happy that we were going to meet PSG. It will be two absolute top games. It could have been a Champions League final. Either way, I’m firmly convinced that FC Bayern will be ready. Our biggest strength is our unity, which will take us very far,” Tel said.