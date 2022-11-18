Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 20 — What to expect from Germany at the World Cup + predictions; Is Paul Wanner Bayern Munich’s Anakin Skywalker?; Benjamin Pavard is leaving Bayern isn’t he?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich is on break, but its 17 players who were called to their international teams for the World Cup certainly are not. There will be a ton of activity for the Bayern boys as the tournament in Qatar is set to kickoff.

What does that mean? There is still plenty to talk about with both the German national team and with Bayern Munich. Predictions, transfer talk, a deep dive into the decision-making of a phenom, and more!

Who should YOU root for? Well, the age old question NOW has an answer.

Let’s get right to it and see what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Germany’s unconvincing performance against Oman why it isn’t time to panic yet, and how this can all round into form pretty quickly.

A run through each World Cup group with predictions on who will survive and advance.

Is Paul Wanner Bayern Munich’s Anakin Skywalker?

Why the end is near for Benjamin Pavard at Bayern Munich.

A quick look back at what to think about Bayern Munich’s first half of the season.

We’ve got all of that and even a little more as I — finally — found something (somewhat) good to say about the final season of The Walking Dead. And yes, I realize that I am probably the only knucklehead still watching it!

