2022 World Cup Predictions — Groups G & H: Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, and more!

We’re back to preview and predict the next two groups of the World Cup!

Group G

RIPLT: Brazil, Switzerland, Cameroon, Serbia

Neymar’s Brazil will finish top and Switzerland second. Bayern Munich’s hero Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will be like Robert Lewandowski for Poland as he carries his team, but it won’t be enough. I think Serbia will play out of sorts and secure bottom spot.

zippy: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

If Brazil showed signs of serious lethality in 2018, they are now bursting at the seams with talent. It isn’t a perfect squad, but it isn’t only the Neymar Jr. show, either — look for hungry players like Arsenal FC’s Gabriel Martinelli to put their stamp on this tournament. They’ll sprint to a dominant nine points in the group.

Serbia, meanwhile, are serious dark horse candidates. They were undefeated in a qualifying group that included Portugal, and boast stars like Juventus forward Dušan Vlahović, Ajax winger Dušan Tadić, and Lazio’s Sergej Milinković-Savić. This will be another exciting group with a frenzy of possibilities for second place — but Serbia will emerge from the dogfight.

Group H

RIPLT: Portugal, Uruguay, Korea Republic, Ghana

Portugal and Uruguay are likely going to duke it out for the top two places, and finish in that order. South Korea just misses out on top two while Ghana get overpowered by everyone, thus ending up in fourth.

zippy: Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana, Korea Republic

Okay, surely that drama isn’t going to seep into the Portugal national team? Maybe it will, but the talent up and down that roster is pretty intense. AC Milan’s Rafael Leão, Atlético Madrid’s João Felix, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, Manchester City’s Rúben Dias and João Cancelo...top to bottom, it’s a talented bunch.

It could be an interesting — and close — fight for second. I’d love nothing better for Tottenham wonder Son Heung-min to take his talents to the Knockouts, and they’ve got a few other top players too — like Napoli center-back Kim Min-jae. But Uruguay should have enough squad power — as well as star power; hello, Liverpool FC’s Darwin Nunez — to get over the hump.