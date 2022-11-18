2022 World Cup Predictions — Groups C & D: Leo Messi and Robert Lewandowski’s last hurrahs

In case you missed it:

Groups A & B.

We’re back to preview and predict the next two groups of the World Cup!

Group C

RIPLT: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia

Argentina are surefire group toppers, followed by Mexico, who sneak into the knockouts ahead of Poland on goal difference, and then Saudi Arabia in fourth. Lionel Messi, his pompous guard dog Rodrigo de Paul, Lautaro Martinez & co. are just too hot to handle for the rest of Group C. Mexico will do just about enough to get ahead of Poland, who are causing Robert Lewandowski back problems.

zippy: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia

We’re in 100% alignment! This is Lionel Messi’s last hurrah, and the Argentine team around him is finally looking something fierce. Elsewhere, Mexico have done something like seven group stage qualifications in a row, and that isn’t about to stop now — though Poland, with the likes of FC Barcelona’s Lewandowski, SSC Napoli’s Piotr Zieliński, and Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczęsny, are going to give them everything they’ve got. One quick Hirving Lozano counter will make the difference — or am I getting nightmares of 2018?

Group D

RIPLT: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia

Les Blues are everyone’s favorites to defend their title and they should win this group with ease. Denmark are just better than Australia and Tunisia, so De Rød-Hvide will finish behind Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and co.

zippy: Denmark, France, Tunisia, Australia

I’m going for a spoiler here. France are bearers of the Champions’ Curse, and while they boast the deepest and most impressive roster in the tournament, supporters would do well to remember that the same had been said of Germany in 2018. Yes, they’ve got the goods, but they aren’t perfect, and Christian Eriksen’s Denmark won’t get rolled. With a draw, Denmark edge France on tiebreaks. Sorry to France’s incredible Bayern Munich contingent — but they’ll get their say in the Knockouts still. And sorry to the Socceroos — getting the sense that this is a dismal edition of the team from Down Under, which is where they’ll finish.

Stay tuned next time for Groups E & F!