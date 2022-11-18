Everyone loves Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala

It is official: everyone is amazed and starstruck by Bayern Munich phenom Jamal Musiala. The lad is only 19 years of age, but he’s already playing like a mature footballer and he is simply a joy to watch. Owen Hargreaves, who played for Bayern from 1997 to 2007, is the next person to jump aboard the “We Love Musiala” express.

The 41-year-old Canadian-born Englishman is following in the steps of Lothar Matthäus in comparing Bayern’s gem to a legendary player. Lothar already compared Musiala to Lionel Messi twice already, so Hargreaves decided to use Brazilian playmaker Kaká as an example.

“Every player is different, but Musiala is really unique. The first time I saw him play, he immediately reminded me of Kaká: the way he moves, how silky he is on the ball, how good he dribbles”, Hargreaves told Eurosport (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia)

Hargreaves also mentioned that Musiala’s talent comes in bucketloads, which is evident in the former England and Chelsea FC youth player’s versatility and being able to establish himself at a young age. “The fact that he’s playing at such a high level at a young age and in several positions shows his unique talent”, said Hargreaves. “If Germany do well, he could really be one of the stars of the tournament. We would have loved to see him in the England shirt.”