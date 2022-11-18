2022 Men’s World Cup Predictions

It’s time for a strangely timed, controversially placed World Cup.

From France’s efforts to avoid the winner’s curse to Germany’s shot at redemption, to the rise of the USMNT’s golden generation to Lionel Messi’s last shot with Argentina...the storylines this time around are immense. As are, of course, the concerns and the scrutiny around the hosts.

In this series, BFW staff writers take you group-by-group — plus the Knockouts — through our competing predictions for how the 2022 Men’s World Cup will shake out. The darkest timeline? The dankest timeline? Nailed-on accurate? You decide!

Bayern Munich have seventeen players in the tourney, so whether you’re a Bayern fan, a Germany fan, or just love football there will be plenty of excitement (on the pitch) to follow.