Report: Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané out THREE months — no World Cup, doubt for Champions League

Update (4pm EST):

Bild reports that Sadio Mané will miss around three months following his surgery, jeopardizing his participation in Bayern Munich’s Champions League Round of 16 first leg against PSG. It’s not unexpected, given the surgery, but it is a body blow for the player as well as the club.

Hopefully, Mané comes back stronger than ever.

It was can only be considered devastating news ahead of the World Cup for the Senegal national team, Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mané has officially been ruled out for the tournament in Qatar,

Most fans did not expect Mané to be healthy in time, but Senegalese officials initially refused to rule out the possibility. The news and timing will certainly hit the Senegal squad hard, even if some had probably already accepted the harsh reality.

From a Bayern Munich perspective, the injury will now be given the proper time to heal and rest. There is currently no word on the exact extent of the injury, what the expected recovery time is, or when the attacker might be available to the Bavarians. Surely, this is a bad situation for all parties.

Senegal is in a group with Netherlands, Qatar, and Ecuador and while it is not exactly a group of death, Mané’s presence on the pitch would have been a huge asset against a talented squad like the Dutch.

Now, however, reality has settled in and the high-scoring forward has become the latest World Cup casualty following other prominent Bundesliga stars like RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner and Christopher Nkunku. All three players represent big losses to their respective national teams.

La @Fsfofficielle souhaite un prompt rétablissement à son joueur Sadio Mané, forfait pour la Coupe du monde 2022. pic.twitter.com/1Df9WrKrmt — FSF (@Fsfofficielle) November 17, 2022

The @Fsfofficial wishes a speedy recovery to its player Sadio Mané, who is out for the 2022 World Cup.

Even without Mané, Senegal is still likely favored as the second best team in the group, but its long-term hopes to advance far into the tournament are probably slim.