Report: FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea, AC Milan in heavy pursuit of Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard

According to the Spanish outlet Sport, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Chelsea FC are all ready to pounce on Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, who has been open about his willingness to explore a new project.

Per the report, however, Pavard might not be all that pleased with the options since they are all reportedly considering him a right-back, the position he is looking to transition away from in favor of a move to center-back.

There are also some issues with at least one of those major clubs listed as well. For FC Barcelona, Pavard is going to have to want that move, so the cash-strapped Catalans do not have to enter a bidding war:

Barça is looking for a right back for the present and future. The sporting area wants to put an end to the debate in this position by signing a specialist who is the undisputed starter in that area and who is a fundamental piece for the future. The club had explored various options and has come across the option of Benjamin Pavard, who will leave Bayern Munich because his relationship with his coach, Julian Nagelsmann, is broken. It is a market opportunity that has appeared although Barça is not willing to enter into any bid. If Pavard wants to sign, he must choose Barça to make things easier.

Per Sport, FC Barcelona was interested in Pavard during VfB Stuttgart days before the Frenchman opted for a career with Bayern Munich.

As for Real Madrid, Chelsea, and AC Milan, they are likely are not as limited with their financial options as Barca, but it remains to be seen if any of them would be willing to put up the €35 million that Bayern Munich — allegedly — hopes to bring back in a deal for Pavard:

Now, Bayern hopes to recover part of the 35 million euros invested when they signed him, but the (outside-back) has the upper hand and will decide his fate.

The two primary questions for Pavard going to any of these clubs remain the same:

Will any of them let the Frenchman play center-back or do they solely want him as a right-back? Is the desired timing for a move this winter or next summer?

It would seem unlikely that Bayern Munich would let a high-performing, versatile player like Pavard leave in the middle of a season, but it does appear that the Frenchman is unhappy with his situation in Bavaria — and also that the club is a bit annoyed with Pavard’s openness about his desire to try something new.

Pavard, of course, will be putting his skills on display for France in the coming days. A good showing at the World Cup can certainly go a long way.