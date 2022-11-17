Germany’s Jonas Hofmann doesn’t mind winning ugly at the World Cup

It wasn’t pretty, but it got the job done. Germany’s 1-0 win over Oman in their pre-World Cup tune-up will inspire more whistles than confidence, but a win is a win, according to winger Jonas Hofmann.

“Of course we imagined it differently today, especially when it came to the number of goals,” Hofmann said after the game (via Sport1). “You can’t badmouth everything now. If we win every game 1-0 at the World Cup, we’ll be world champions at the end. It doesn’t bother me at all if we play s***.”

(Hey, at least it was a clean sheet.)

Colorful words from the Gladbach winger! Hofmann is echoing Germany boss Hansi Flick’s tone about the game, and seems to have his confidence — but will face competition from Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry on the wing. Leroy Sané may wind up playing on that side as well.

Against Oman, Hofmann went the full 90’ at right wing along with the attacking band behind the No. 9 — Leroy Sané left, Kai Havertz central. Hofmann found some nice combinations late with Chelsea FC’s Havertz, resulting in Niclas Füllkrug putting the ball in the back of the net on two occasions: the goal and a narrowly disallowed offside.

That was enough to get Germany over the line this time. Now, for seven more of these!

Want more discussion of the game? Check out our postgame podcast! Listen below or on Spotify.

