Hansi Flick not worried about Youssoufa Moukoko’s uneven Germany debut

Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko is considered one of Germany’s brightest young stars and while his callup to the national team might have shocked some people, manager Hansi Flick did not waste any time in seeing what the youngster was made of as he gave him a spot in the starting XI against Oman.

The game was just a friendly, but it did give Flick a chance to see Moukoko in action against a game opponent. While the BVB player struggled, Flick does not think there is any reason to get down on the 17-year-old.

“In the first half, I was not really satisfied overall. But you also need players around you who shape. He’s young, he’ll be 18 in the next few days. I’m really happy with the way he’s giving everything in training, everything’s wonderful. Give him the time he needs. We want to support him in this,” said Flick (as captured by Tz).

One game will not define Moukoko — and it likely will not deter the likes of FC Barcelona and Liverpool from pursuing him either. ESPN reported on the interest of those aforementioned clubs in Moukoko earlier this week.

