Germany’s Niclas Füllkrug: “Our real work begins now”

Number nine mania at Bayern Munich as well as Germany? Hansi Flick’s national team will leave Oman 1-0 winners in their only test match prior to the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup, and it was a result secured by the late heroics of an improbable call-up: SV Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug.

Improbable, of course, only in that Füllkrug had scarcely been on the national radar in recent years, or even in recent international windows. With ten Bundesliga goals from fourteen games for Bremen, however, his call-up was a fait accompli. Now it's a question of where he’ll go from here.

After the game, Füllkrug was pleased and reflective. “The second half was a bit better,” he said (via DFB). “The second half was a bit better. I’m really happy that I was able the team get the win in the end.”

But like his coach, the striker — perhaps Germany’s new starting No. 9 — emphasized that it’s a long, long road ahead.

“We have to put tonight into perspective. Our real work only begins now.”

Germany play Japan next Wednesday.

