Hansi Flick on Niclas Füllkrug and Germany’s striker options at the World Cup

Everybody’s thinking it. Germany went from one lifeless half to one slightly better one, buoyed by substitute striker Niclas Füllkrug — and all of a sudden, the prospects that Hansi Flick’s side will field a proper No. 9 have turned very serious indeed.

“In the second half, our game was better,” the German men’s national team coach confirmed after the game (via Tz). “He deserved the goal...he can be very satisfied.

“I told the team you have to show that you are ready for Qatar — he showed that he is ready for the World Cup. He was very present, had a few finishes, did his job well and scored a goal. But we still have a few days before the Japan game to decide in peace. I don’t want to give too much away there.”

Is there really much doubt? Well, a couple of Bayern Munich players might have something to say about that — Serge Gnabry and Thomas Müller can both play up top, and neither featured in the friendly against Oman. Müller’s fitness will be a question, which gives Füllkrug an opening to grab this job by the horns.

Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz might sneak in there as well, if Flick considers the phenom too good to keep off the field once Jamal Musiala — definitely too good to sit — returns to the lineup.

There’s just enough for Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu to chew on. But after his display against Oman, Füllkrug might just be the new fan favorite to lead the German line.

