Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Germany vs. Oman; Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid vying for English center-back; Cristiano Ronaldo to Inter Miami; Jude Bellingham a diva at Borussia Dortmund?; PSG’s Lionel Messi seeing the end?; and MORE!

Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick certainly had things he wanted to see out of his team against Qatar.

Choppiness and shakiness were certainly not among them.

Regardless, the manager definitely saw some issues with the fluidity of his squad’s play and a very unstable showing from the backline (weird to say in a shutout, right?). Hopefully, things get better for Flick and his boys. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

Germany...did not look ready for the World Cup. However, this was a bit of a makeshift lineup that did not really gel all that well against an inferior opponent:

One of the expectations I have for Germany is that its second unit should be good enough to walk away from a team like Qatar pretty easily. I don’t want to sound like the Germans were under any type of consistent threat (they weren’t), but I really expected it to look a lot better than it did.

I will say, however, that the heat could have been a factor.

The starting group of attackers (Youssoufa Moukoko, Kai Havertz, Leroy Sané, and Jonas Hofmann) was really out-of-sync and kind of toothless. Moukoko did not look ready for this stage, but he is young. This tournament is more about the experience for him than the playing time.

For as much as people outright dog Timo Werner, there is at least a threat when he is in a match. Germany lacked that for a lot of the game. Germany’s attack lacked urgency and creativity — which was extremely disappointing.

This match was eerily reminiscent of how uneven Germany looked against Austria in 2018 right before the World Cup. The difference was that Austria was a good side who had bad luck in qualifying. Oman, well, is not even at that level.

Antonio Rüdiger and Niklas Süle should help sure up the backline for Flick.

Niclas Füllkrug’s 80th minute tally off of an assist from Kai Havertz was nice (and needed!). I think there were some members of the DFB sweating this result a bit (just like many fans).

Füllkrug definitely helped his cause in this match.

I have to say it. I don’t “get” Thilo Kehrer.

I found it interesting with some of the selections who did not play — Mario Götze among them. Perhaps, he will have the bigger role that was rumored.

Overall...it was not great, but maybe my expectations were a bit too high for a mixed unit not featuring several key players. I do think this team needs Thomas Müller back as soon as possible — and I also think my four-man, Bayern Munich based attacking group of starters still makes the most sense (though I did not dislike what I saw from Füllkrug). The key, however, is the scaled down group of players dug deep and pulled out a win — which was absolutely needed for morale. You need to win games like this — they do matter when it comes to building some type of momentum and cohesion within a team. Sure, there was no tangible downside to losing, but why place that sliver of doubt into anyone’s mind when you don’t need to. Take the win, look at where you can improve, and move on.

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann is unhappy that one of his key players, 19-year-old center-back Charlie O’Connell has rejected several rich offers of a new contract from the club.

With Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona among the clubs in pursuit of O’Connell, however, it is easy to see why the youngster might have his eyes elsewhere.

“It’s been a disappointing few months for him. We offered him a new four-and-a-half-year deal pretty much straight after the Plymouth game but unfortunately, Charlie is not going to sign. He’s obviously been told by his agent that there’s Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich after him. That’s really frustrating for us as we see a real pathway for Charlie,” McCann said.

Not to sound like a broken record, but this is the kind of acquisition that would fit into the rumored “new philosophy” of buying low and selling high.

Chelsea FC could be looking for get rid of attacker Hakim Ziyech, a one-time Bayern Munich transfer target. AC Milan is the rumored destination for the 29-year-old:

AC Milan hope to strike a deal with Chelsea to sign winger Hakim Ziyech after the World Cup. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Ziyech is yet another player who has been caught up in Chelsea’s numbers game.

Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick named his squad for the World Cup in Qatar and boy, did it get people reacting.

There were some obvious choices, some surprises, and some head scratchers, but that is exactly why we are here — let’s react and hash out where we thought Flick got it right and where he might have gotten it wrong. Here is what we have on tap:

An overview of the position groups and who the starters might be.

Where the Bayern Munich boys fits into the mix.

What some options are for Flick to look at in his attack.

Why Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka should get the call as starters.

Why it appears that Flick valued versatility?

The surprising return of Mario Götze and the stunning — and possibly regrettable — omission of Mats Hummels.

Also, we talk about Bayern Munich’s recent form, the impressive run the team is on, why it might take some time to get back to that level after the World Cup, and MORE!

Manchester United could be looking to make a crazy move for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe:

The tablecloth between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United should finally be cut after the 37-year-old’s explosive interview. The Portuguese will most likely leave the Red Devils in winter - and thus shake up the plans of the English record champions. Because he had actually followed the plan to sign a replacement for the multiple world footballer next summer. Then Ronaldo’s contract actually expires. Now, according to the Mirror, United have decided to bring this plan forward and sign a new striker in the winter. And according to the report, United are thinking of none other than Kylian Mbappé! According to this, a fee of 170 million euros can be expected and the Red Devils have the means to free the French superstar from PSG. The report mentions a sum of 570,000 euros per week as a possible salary. Ronaldo is said to earn as much at United. Mbappé had extended his contract in Paris until 2025 in the summer. There had previously been rumors of a move to Real Madrid. The name Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli) is also mentioned as a possible CR7 successor.

On the surface — to a non-crazy person — it would seem that a Mbappe-to-Manchester United move would be very unlikely.

Former Manchester United star David Beckham owns Inter Miami and might have already held discussions regarding a possible transfer of Red Devils soon-to-be outcast Cristiano Ronaldo:

DAVID BECKHAM has made a sensational move to lure Cristiano Ronaldo to Inter Miami. SunSport exclusively revealed Miami’s interest in the Manchester United outcast on October 9. And owner Beckham has now spoken to Ronaldo’s representatives and been told he is interested in a switch Stateside. Argentina superstar Lionel Messi remains the No 1 target for Becks’ MLS outfit. But Ronaldo’s availability has alerted the former England skipper. We revealed that United are ready to rip up Ronaldo’s contract after his brutal criticism of the Red Devils in a bombshell TalkTV interview with The Sun’s Piers Morgan. If Ronaldo is released by United, both clubs in Los Angeles — LAFC and Beckham’s old club LA Galaxy — are keen, as well as Inter Miami. But Old Trafford legend Beckham in Florida could be a major lure for the Portuguese, who is struggling to find a way out of Manchester.

As noted, Lionel Messi is still the chief target for Inter Miami, but Ronaldo might be more readily available.

Derek Rae captured a story from Sport Bild, which indicates that Jude Bellingham’s body language might be terrible and that he’s causing “friction” in the locker room at Borussia Dortmund:

Sport Bild reporting many BVB players are irked by Jude Bellingham’s “disparaging body language” on the pitch while the transfer rumours surrounding him have for a while now been a “considerable source of friction“ in the dressing room. Sport Bild says the Bellingham family wants to further strengthen the negotiating position of JB during the World Cup by seeking concrete offers from likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man C & Chelsea. Then after World Cup, plan would be to official convey a desire to part ways.

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi could be be seeing that the end is near for his playing days:

Lionel Messi: "I love football. Surely, I will work on something related to it. I have done it all my life. However, I don't think I will play for much longer." pic.twitter.com/puBOU0FxFK — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) November 16, 2022