Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Oman 0-1 Germany (World Cup Warm-up)

Germany barely got by Oman with a 1-0 victory in a match that likely will not inspire a lot of hope from fans.

That said, former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick did not exactly go out of his way to detail many secrets about what his squad will really look like when they finally take the pitch against Japan during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. While there was certainly a lot of ranting that could be done, there is no reason to unravel (yet!), so we kept the negativity to a minimum.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A rundown of the subs and scoring.

A look at the choppiness of the offense and the shakiness of the defense.

Why we probably had too high of expectations for this match.

A look at where we go from here.

