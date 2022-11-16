World Cup Watch: Early exit for Lukas Klostermann concerning for Germany

While people in the United States are stressing over not being able to find a legal stream for Germany’s World Cup warmup match against Oman, former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick’s squad was already facing some adversity — and we are not talking about the scoreless halftime performance.

In the 34th minute, RB Leipzig defender Lukas Klostermann had to be subbed out with the squad’s English language account only saying that an “early sub (was) required.” For Klostermann, who has had a long history of battling injuries, this is not good:

As noted, Armel Bella-Kotchap came on for Klostermann and while it is too early to jump to any conclusions regarding the extend of Klostermann’s injury, it is concerning because of the overall lack of quality at the position.

In reality, the team’s best right-back (Joshua Kimmich) is playing as a central midfielder. Klostermann, Thilo Kehrer, Matthias Ginter, and Jonas Hofmann were considered among the contenders for playing time at the position.