Hansi Flick urges calm after Germany squeeze past Oman in World Cup prep match

Worried about the Germany national team after their narrow 1-0 win over Oman in a pre-tournament preparation friendly? Don’t be, says DFB coach Hansi Flick.

“We deliberately chose this game here to get used to the temperatures,” Flick said after the match (via Tz). “We’ve only trained one day and wanted to see one or two more here. Others have seen the game as a break and as regeneration, it’s all okay. The game has served its purpose.”

The standards on offer were well short of the usual, but Flick isn’t too bothered by it.

“The duels were not what we want for the World Cup, but you have to have understanding,” the German coach explained. “The players also didn’t want to take any risk of getting injured.”

Lukas Klostermann ended up a first half scratch, and Germany weren’t able to catch a glimpse of Thomas Müller either — the Raumdeuter of Bayern Munich still working on his injury recovery behind the scenes. Hopefully, both moves were largely precautionary, as otherwise the Germans head into Qatar with a relatively clean bill of health.

Want more discussion of the game? Check out our postgame podcast! Listen below or on Spotify.

