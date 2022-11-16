Oman vs Germany: 2022 Pre-World Cup International Friendly full coverage

Hansi Flick has one game to get his fast-moving, fast-changing plans in order before the World Cup, which is bearing down on us all. Germany exited the June Nations League break flying high, and ended on a high note in September as well with an exciting display of fireworks against England, but concerns have emerged and particularly in defense.

The Germans enter the World Cup with their customary maladies: who are the full-backs? Who is the No. 9? And though there are some emerging answers — Werder Bremen's Niclas Füllkrug and Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko among them — they have had precious little time to integrate into the national team setup.

Meanwhile, other options like Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller have been slow to return from ailments, and Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz has struggled for form at a club that has spent the last two years in various states of disarray.

Can Flick pull everything together in one game plus a few days’ of training? Join us here on Bavarian Football Works to find out!