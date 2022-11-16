Oman vs Germany: Gamethread and Live Blog

There’s only a week left until Germany kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign with an opener against Japan. Hansi Flick has a ton of work to do — he needs to find his best XI, he needs to get his players up to speed, and he needs to finalize what the team setup will be when the actual important games roll around. Unfortunately, he only has one test game against Oman to figure some things out, which makes this game all the more important.

Most people expect the Bayern Munich contingent to dominate the German XI, and that’ll undoubtedly be the case. As their former coach, Hansi knows these guys, and they are the most talented stars Germany has right now. However, even within the Bayern setup, there are questions about Thomas Muller’s fitness, Leroy Sane’s current form, and more. Meanwhile, the rest of the team has question marks hanging over it. This game against Oman should provide valuable insight.

Match Info

Location: Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Muscat, Oman

Time: 9:00 pm local time, 12:00 pm EST

TV/streaming: Find Your Country

