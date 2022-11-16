Report: Mario Gotze promised an important role for Germany at the World Cup

Could 2014 World Cup hero Mario Götze be in line to do something great once more for Germany?

If former Bayern Munich manager and current German national team boss Hansi Flick is correct, “Super Mario” will have the chance to create some magic eight years after his wonder goal against Argentina (per Sport Bild as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Hansi Flick promised Mario Götze he will play an important role at the World Cup (not a starter at the first game, but likely first substitute). Flick is a fan of Götze and already wanted to sign him during his time at Bayern - he can be decisive in important moments.

If true, this is extremely interesting when examining Germany’s squad composition. Just looking at the group of attackers, the top five options are Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, and Serge Gnabry, along with Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz.

If true, Götze would be jumping one of those players in the squad rotation. While it may seem very unlikely, there is something to be said for a player who has brought out his best on the world’s biggest stage.