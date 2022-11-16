World Cup Watch: France loses RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku to knee injury

RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku has been rumored to be on the transfer radar of clubs like Bayern Munich and Chelsea FC, but if those teams wanted to get a long look at him playing for France in the World Cup, they will be disappointed.

Nkunku went down in training camp and sustained a knee injury that will keep him out of the tournament in Qatar. The French national team website released this statement on Nkunku:

Christopher Nkunku will not participate in the World Cup. The RB Leipzig striker left the training session on Tuesday before its end, injured in the left knee. The radiological examinations taken in the evening unfortunately revealed that it was a sprain. A medical file has been sent to FIFA, a regulatory prerequisite for the replacement of an injured player in the squad since the list was filed on Monday at 7 p.m. The whole group shares Christopher’s sadness and wishes him a speedy recovery.

That is a terrible blow for the 2018 World Cup winners but also hurts RB Leipzig. Die Roten Bullen already saw one of its top attackers in Timo Werner felled by ankle injury, which caused him to be left off of Hansi Flick’s German national team for the tournament.