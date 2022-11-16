Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich courting both Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane AND Son Heung-min?; Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos headed to Manchester City?; Erling Haaland moving to Spain in 2024?; Liverpool, Arsenal eyeing Bundesliga striker; and MORE!

Could Bayern Munich really be eyeing both Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min and Harry Kane? At least one report thinks it is a possibility:

CalcioMercato report that Bayern Munich are considering a move to sign Tottenham star Son Heung-min, amid plenty of rumours that the German champions also want Harry Kane – with previous reports saying Son is ‘planning’ to go. Son, 30, is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery under his left eye – following a challenge during the 2-1 win over Marseille in France. The South Korea skipper is expected to be a part of his country’s side in the World Cup. Sky Germany report that Bayern will make a move for England captain Kane if he does not sign a new deal. The Standard say Kane has put contract talks on hold until after the World Cup – with his current deal ending in 2024.

I think many Bayern Munich fans would salivate at the notion of this, but it sounds like the pipedream of all pipedreams.

Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos might be getting ready to field an offer from Pep Guardiola and Manchester City. Could Kroos be the contingency play if İlkay Gündoğan bolts? Maybe? Who knows:

Manchester City are readying an offer to tempt Toni Kroos to leave Real Madrid this summer. The German currently earns €9m per season but City are prepared to increase that to €14m. Kroos has previously vowed to retire at Real. (Sport)

We do know that Guardiola had a massive impact on Kroos in their short time together, but a reunion — at this point — seems outlandish.

Despite some reports indicating that Real Madrid is moving on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, there is at least one story stating that Los Blancos is going to make a hard charge at the Norwegian in 2024:

Real Madrid has not forgotten Erling Haaland. Although the footballer ended up at Manchester City last summer and committed to the Sky Blues until June 2027, the white board does not rule out having his services in the medium-term future. According to the newspaper As, the leaders will wait until 2024 to launch their networks on the attacker. By then, and although the English team denies it, a termination clause will come into force by which the Nordic will be able to leave the Etihad Stadium in exchange for around €180 million.

Haaland is a player that every major team should make an inquiry to every summer. It does not hurt to kick the tires on a player who will be a gamechanger for at least another decade.

Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick named his squad for the World Cup in Qatar and boy, did it get people reacting.

There were some obvious choices, some surprises, and some head scratchers, but that is exactly why we are here — let’s react and hash out where we thought Flick got it right and where he might have gotten it wrong. Here is what we have on tap:

An overview of the position groups and who the starters might be.

Where the Bayern Munich boys fits into the mix.

What some options are for Flick to look at in his attack.

Why Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka should get the call as starters.

Why it appears that Flick valued versatility?

The surprising return of Mario Götze and the stunning — and possibly regrettable — omission of Mats Hummels.

Also, we talk about Bayern Munich’s recent form, the impressive run the team is on, why it might take some time to get back to that level after the World Cup, and MORE!

It appears that Liverpool and Arsenal FC will join Bayern Munich in a potential pursuit of Borussia Mönchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram:

Liverpool and Arsenal have joined the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram. The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich. (Fussballtransfers)

If you are looking forward to Bayern Munich’s second half of the season, here is something to hold you over:

Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel has been proving himself while on loan at AS Monaco. Nübel recently told Get French Football News journalist Luke Entwistle why the consistent playing time has been extremely helpful for his development:

“I think now I have my rhythm back from my time at Schalke. That was a factor in my difficult start, as it wasn’t easy without rhythm, without games at Bayern. Now it’s much better,” he said. “Rhythm is very important for a goalkeeper. Normally, you don’t change ‘keepers during a game, or even during a season. It’s something different compared to training. The rhythm and on-pitch actions are sometimes completely different. Seeing where the space is on the pitch is an important feeling to get back,” he said.

With the Hinrunde over, the conversation finally shifts from Bayern Munich to the German National Team. World Cup 2022 is almost upon us, and Hansi Flick has announced the squad that he will be taking to Qatar. Despite including the likes of Karim Adeyemi, Kai Havertz, Thilo Kehrer, and other ... questionable names in the roster, Hansi Flick shocked the football community by snubbing the likes of Mats Hummels and Robin Gosens, and choosing only three midfielders for the roster. What kind of starting XI does that make?

