Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman takes his recent benching in stride

Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann is spoiled for options, particularly in attack. And though the season is long, and injuries have taken their toll, first-choice options are beginning to emerge. Not among them in recent weeks is explosive winger Kingsley Coman. But the Frenchman, now headed to the Men’s World Cup, is taking a calm and balanced view.

“I got fewer games and starts as usual due to injuries and suspensions — and also because the others did extremely well,” Coman told kicker’s Frank Linkesch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

“For me the most important thing is that I’m fit. I know I can give a lot to the team when I’m fit. I just need rhythm and self-confidence. Sometimes when you come on as a sub, you don’t get many balls. But the season is long, so I’m calm. At the moment things are not perfect for me — but we’re winning, and that’s crucial for the team. I neither played badly nor excellent.”

Coman is striking just the right tone here. It isn’t easy for any player to sit on the bench, whether they’re a teenage newbie like Mathys Tel and Ryan Gravenberch or a long-standing veteran, as he himself is. With seven full years in Bavaria under his belt already, Coman knows what comes and goes — and more importantly, that the spirit of togetherness is necessary to achieve team goals no matter an individual’s playing situation.

While Serge Gnabry, Sadio Mané, and Leroy Sané are providing the highest tier of competition possible at the wing positions, Coman is still one of Bayern's deadliest one-on-one weapons. And with the meat of the Champions League schedule still to go, and a Rückrunde four full games longer than this year's first half, expect the talented Coman to have his say on the field before it's all done and dusted.