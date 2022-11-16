 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

World Cup Watch: Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano still in awe of France callup

Nothing like walking into a spot on the reigning World Cup winners, eh?

Bayern Munich center-back Dayot Upamecano says he was not on pins-and-needles as he waited to find out if he made the final cut for the French national team. In fact, the center-back indicated that he was perfectly calm and relaxed.

There is nothing that led Upamecano to believe that his inclusion was a foregone conclusion or that the 2018 World Cup winners did not already have enough depth on the backline, however.

Lady Luck was on Upamecano’s side, though. It also did not hurt that the 24-year-old had a pretty spectacular first half of the season either.

“It’s a big dream come true. Every player wants to represent his country at a World Cup. I will give everything for France,” Upamecano told Tz (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’m never nervous. I sat relaxed in my house in front of the TV. I would have had to accept it even if I hadn’t been there. Then I would have continued to work hard on myself.”

Upamecano will be competing for time on a French backline that could include as many as three Bayern Munich players in the starting XI. Benjamin Pavard appears to be the starter (as of now) at right-back, while Lucas Hernandez will be competing with his brother, Theo, for a starting role at left-back.

