Jamal Musiala’s sky-high ambitions for Germany at the World Cup

“Helping the team, scoring as many goals as possible, creating chances and playing like I do here in Munich” — that’s what Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich and Germany’s extraordinary nineteen-year-old wunderkind, is aiming to do in a few weeks’ time at the World Cup, as he detailed in a recent interview for kicker (via @iMiaSanMia).

“I think we have a really good team that can go really far,” said Musiala. “We go into the tournament with the mindset of being able to win the trophy. Is it realistic? Yes! You have to believe that you can win.”

Musiala named Brazil, Argentina, France alongside Germany as contenders — but make no mistake, he’s here to take home the crown. “If we don’t win the title, we’ll be disappointed,” he declared. “I want to win every game.”

The versatile youngster has played all over in Julian Nagelsmann’s setup — on the wings, in the center, even in central midfield. As for where he’ll play now for Germany?

“It’s Hansi Flick’s decision. I would of course prefer to play as #10, from there I can also play well in the half spaces,” Musiala said. “I can always talk well with Hansi, I also see him as a mentor who can tell me a lot of things. He helped me in the beginning of my breakthrough at Bayern. I feel very comfortable under him.”

This will be Musiala’s second big tournament since declaring for the German senior men’s national team prior to the European Championships played in the summer of 2021. Of course, it’s his first World Cup — and that will always mean something special.

“Every kid dreams of the World Cup. My first World Cup was 2014, I had a Germany shirt. I watched every game and really enjoyed it,” Musiala concluded.

Eight years later, his time is now. And if he gets his way, he’ll be helping his teammates pin another star onto that Germany shirt.