World Cup Watch: Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry says Germany “owes the fans”

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry is ready to help his German national team compatriots erase the memories of 2018’s debacle.

“We owe the fans something, especially after the last bad World Cup. We want to win the title — but it’s also clear it won’t be easy,” Gnabry told Donaukurier (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I think the South Americans are particularly strong this year. Brazil, Argentina, I think they’re really good. There are also many good teams in Europe that we all know. As soon as things go into the knockout stage, it can get tricky against every opponent.”

Gnabry, however, will not just be looking to help Germany secure a title, as he also wants to soak in the experience of playing in such a grand tournament.

“For me, playing at a World Cup is something new — that’s why there’s a bit of nervousness. These are the games you watched on TV as a kid and dreamed of playing one day. That’s why I’m extremely happy, of course,” the 27-year-old said.

Gnabry figures to be a key member of the German squad and with his recent form being nothing short of scorching hot, manager Hansi Flick could be putting together a plan for how to best use the high-scoring forward.