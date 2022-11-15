Despite odd reports, Bayern Munich and Jamal Musiala not ready to part ways any time soon

As of now, there are no talks planned between Bayern Munich and Jamal Musiala despite some whispers that the youngster could (low key) be for sale.

Any thought that Bayern Munich would be willing to part ways with Musiala is extremely premature and really non-sensical. Afterall, Musiala is one of the — if not the — brightest young star in the game.

According to Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, there are no new talks planned on a contract extension because the youngster’s deal does not expire until 2026. As of now, both parties appear to be okay with letting that agreement ride for a little bit:

News #Musiala: No talks about a new contract. No need and not planned. He doesn’t want to leave #FCBayern anyway. His contract is valid until 2026. With a dynamic salary adjustment included. He is definitely not for sale as often reported. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/9C4qGfnzi2 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 15, 2022

Interestingly, Plettenberg’s tweet indicates that Musiala has a “dynamic salary adjustment” in his current deal, which we can assume means that the Germany international has some escalators built in his contract.

Of course, as Musiala’s star gets brighter, there will eventually be pressure from his camp for an even bigger raise — and that could start as early as this summer if Musiala has a big World Cup and continues to be a force for the club.