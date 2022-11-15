 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Unleash the Hounds: German journos rush to kill rumors linking Bayern Munich to Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

We all knew this was coming.

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

It was...inevitable.

When the Daily Mail story detailing a meeting between Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and Bayern Munich broke last night, there was no immediate response from the German media — but we all knew it was coming.

Let’s take a look at how that’s going:

Sky’s Florian Plettenberg:

Sport1’s Kerry Hau:

And now...the Flexxxx Master himself — Sport Bild’s Christian Falk:

There was never a doubt that once the story hit social media that there would be a response from the German media.

Bayern Munich had spent weeks detailing why it did not pursue the Portuguese star further last summer, so there was no reason to really think they had a sudden change of heart. More than likely, Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is looking for clubs with a lot of clout — and ones where it could make theoretical sense for his client to be linked with — to just start to get the conversation going on his client leaving the Red Devils.

That move also appears to be...inevitable — just not to Bayern Munich it seems.

