Unleash the Hounds: German journos rush to kill rumors linking Bayern Munich to Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

It was...inevitable.

When the Daily Mail story detailing a meeting between Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and Bayern Munich broke last night, there was no immediate response from the German media — but we all knew it was coming.

Let’s take a look at how that’s going:

Sky’s Florian Plettenberg:

❗️News #Ronaldo: No transfer meeting with #FCBayern. No transfer in winter - confirmed again. Many reasons but mainly the same as in summer: His age and other plans with the squad. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/iswnkK9xKh — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 15, 2022

Sport1’s Kerry Hau:

Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo and Bayern Munich: Contrary to reports in England, no meeting with CR7 and/or his agent Jorge Mendes has taken place. Bayern bosses are surprised about the constant rumours. As in the summer, they are NOT interested in a transfer. #FCBayern @SPORT1 https://t.co/clpirw6pyC — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) November 15, 2022

And now...the Flexxxx Master himself — Sport Bild’s Christian Falk:

It is NOT TRUE ❌ that there was an meeting between Bayern and Jorge Mendes. @FCBayern is not interested in Ronaldo https://t.co/gYcUyQbJE8 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) November 15, 2022

There was never a doubt that once the story hit social media that there would be a response from the German media.

Bayern Munich had spent weeks detailing why it did not pursue the Portuguese star further last summer, so there was no reason to really think they had a sudden change of heart. More than likely, Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is looking for clubs with a lot of clout — and ones where it could make theoretical sense for his client to be linked with — to just start to get the conversation going on his client leaving the Red Devils.

That move also appears to be...inevitable — just not to Bayern Munich it seems.