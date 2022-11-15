Breaking: Bayern Munich reportedly met with Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo last week

In what would be a shocking turn of events — if true — the Daily Mail is reporting that Bayern Munich met with Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent, Jorge Mendes, last week.

This would mean that the alleged powwow took place just days before Ronaldo did an interview with Piers Morgan where he blasted just about everyone and everything about Manchester United:

Could Bayern Munich actually be in play for Ronaldo? It seems like a real longshot, but crazier things have happened.