Bayern Munich not pleased with Benjamin Pavard’s recent comments

Benjamin Pavard has recently made it clear to Bayern Munich’s front office that he is entirely open to leaving the club and experiencing something new elsewhere as there have not yet been discussions over a potential new contract. His current contract with Bayern is set to expire in June of 2024. Specifically, he said that he’s not “against discovering a new project,” as he’s played in the Bundesliga for the better part of the past seven years between his tenures with VfB Stuttgart and Bayern, having won everything there is to win with Bayern already.

Pavard’s recent comments on the back end of his frustrations having been left out of the starting lineup by Julian Nagelsmann for two consecutive matches has not been taken too well by Bayern’s hierarchy. Per new information from Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern’s front office have considered Pavard’s recent comments about his future to be “very unnecessary.”

As it stands, with the way he’s postured himself and the front office not really liking his comments, it now looks more likely that a transfer away from Bayern this summer could be possible. It’s clear that the presence of Noussair Mazraoui this season has been threatening for Pavard as the Moroccan has slowly worked his way into Nagelsmann’s plans after not playing too much in the beginning phases of the season.

On the subject of Mazraoui, Bayern’s front office has been really pleased with his performances and do see him as a replacement for Pavard should the latter decide to leave this summer. Pavard has also said in the past that he prefers a center-back role to a right-back role, but with Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, and Matthijs de Ligt already ahead of him in the pecking order at that position, he’s only been deputized there as a necessity when both Hernandez and De Ligt weren’t fit.