Kingsley Coman on Qatar and FIFA World Cup favorites

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman recently chimed in on the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. Coman recently named his favorites for the upcoming tournament as well as comments on the host country as well. Coman had very little to say about the host country but made his intentions clear. “I’ve always said that I’m a footballer, and I’m aware that I have a role as a role model. Our goal is to provide joy to the people and fans there,” stated Coman.

When asked who his favorites for the trophy in Qatar were (other than France), Coman named Brazil and Germany. Coman jokingly added in that he had to say Germany because of Joshua Kimmich. His ideal final would be France vs Germany.

Kingsley Coman in @kicker interview: "I got fewer games and starts as usual due to injuries and suspensions - and also because the others did extremely well. For me the most important thing is that I'm fit. I know I can give a lot to the team when I'm fit" [@FrankLinkesch] pic.twitter.com/pZktqzrotX — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 13, 2022

One of the great discussion points for players and fans is the debate between preferring to win either the Champions League or World Cup title. We now have Coman’s answer to that burning question. “Both titles are great. The difference is that you can win the CL every year, the world cup is one, two, three times in your life. Therefore the WC title means a lot. It’s a different feeling with the national team - a whole country,” Coman told kicker’s Frank Linkesch.

Of course, Kingsley Coman has already won the Champions League with Bayern Munich but wasn’t part of the France World Cup winning squad in 2018. He certainly has that trophy on his radar though. Can France repeat in 2022? Let us know in the comments!