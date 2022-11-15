 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kingsley Coman on Qatar and FIFA World Cup favorites

Kingsley Coman will be making his World Cup debut in Qatar, and recently chimed in on his tournament favorites.

By Jack Laushway
France v Croatia: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1 Photo by John Berry/Getty Images

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman recently chimed in on the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. Coman recently named his favorites for the upcoming tournament as well as comments on the host country as well. Coman had very little to say about the host country but made his intentions clear. “I’ve always said that I’m a footballer, and I’m aware that I have a role as a role model. Our goal is to provide joy to the people and fans there,” stated Coman.

When asked who his favorites for the trophy in Qatar were (other than France), Coman named Brazil and Germany. Coman jokingly added in that he had to say Germany because of Joshua Kimmich. His ideal final would be France vs Germany.

One of the great discussion points for players and fans is the debate between preferring to win either the Champions League or World Cup title. We now have Coman’s answer to that burning question. “Both titles are great. The difference is that you can win the CL every year, the world cup is one, two, three times in your life. Therefore the WC title means a lot. It’s a different feeling with the national team - a whole country,” Coman told kicker’s Frank Linkesch.

Of course, Kingsley Coman has already won the Champions League with Bayern Munich but wasn’t part of the France World Cup winning squad in 2018. He certainly has that trophy on his radar though. Can France repeat in 2022? Let us know in the comments!

