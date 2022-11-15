 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lothar Matthäus compares Jamal Musiala to Lionel Messi

“Ankara Messiala!”

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Bayern München v FC Barcelona: Group C - UEFA Champions League
You can’t touch this!
Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Jamal Musiala is just on a whole different level right now, providing the assists for both goals against Schalke. Bayern Munich’s absolute gem of a player is the club’s top goal scorer in all competitions; Musiala can assist, score, and has magnetic feet in the sense that the ball stays with him when he dribbles. This reminds me of a certain player who fits the bill: Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi.

The 35-year-old Argentine is one of the most successful players on the planet who is known for his dribbling and eye for goal. Bayern ex-pro Lothar Matthäus has likened Musiala to the legendary former FC Barcelona talisman, with the former midfielder also saying that Bayern should keep their starboy at all costs.

TOPSHOT-FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-ATHLETIC
Musiala WILL win one of these, Alphonso Davies said so.
Photo credit should read LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

“This is magic, this is Messi-like. This man must never leave Bayern. He enchants us all - he entertains us, it’s like Hollywood. For me Musiala always has to play”, Lothar said on Sky (via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). The pundit also put his own value over Musiala’s head, so how much is he worth Lothar? “A quarter of a billion, I’d say. But he’s not for sale anyway”, the 61-year-old declared.

Lothar said that if Messi was the focal point in Barcelona, Musiala should be the same for Bayern. “You know what Lionel Messi was in Barcelona? Musiala has to be that at Bayern Munich as the fixed point of the team. He should stay with the club for as long as possible”, said Lothar.

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? We talk about Jamal Musiala’s impending stardom, how Thomas Muller STILL remains a key player on this Bayern side, and the overall quality of Nagelsball. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

