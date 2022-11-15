Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt on training with arguably Europe's best attack

Bayern Munich's defender Matthijs de Ligt gave a short but insightful interview after the Schalke game. Glad to be fit and ready for the World Cup, the Dutchman gave an update on his time at Bayern and the benefits he has reaped so far, training with a squad packed with attacking talent.

De Ligt also gave an interesting observation of his fellow teammate Jamal Musiala. Calling him a "silky" player, he observed that Jamal's dribbling is quite strange as the 19 year old makes it look like he has lost the ball, but somehow brings it back under control in a moment's notice. This is a very apt description of Jamal's dribbling as he often plays with the distance between the ball and his feet to dupe his defenders — unlike some other dribblers who rely on flashy footwork.

Matthijs de Ligt on the game against Schalke, Jamal Musiala and his first few months at Bayern [ @archiert1 @ESPNFC]pic.twitter.com/0WSpqCkAiv — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 12, 2022

De Ligt underscored the benefit of training day in, day out with a plethora of pacey attackers who are very skillful with the ball. Under Julian Nagelsmann, De Ligt has noted an overall improvement in his game, from his fitness to his defending, as well as his attacking phases of the game. Good Luck Matthijs!

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? We talk about Jamal Musiala’s impending stardom, how Thomas Muller STILL remains a key player on this Bayern side, and the overall quality of Nagelsball. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!