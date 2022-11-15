Bayern’s Eric Choupo-Moting doesn’t mind the Robert Lewandowski comparisons

A striker scoring goals all the time for Bayern Munich? Pardon me if you’ve heard that script before — only this time, it’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who naturally got another against Schalke 04 last weekend. Heading into the World Cup, the Cameroonian international is now on six goals and two assists for the year — and yes, the Robert Lewandowski comparisons are coming.

“It’s not annoying that his name is mentioned,” Choupo-Moting said evenly after the game (via Tz). “It’s normal, he’s a world-class player. But we look at ourselves, that doesn’t bother us. We’re working hard so we’re not surprised it’s going so well now.”

Robert Lewandowski is his own man now, too, striking out into the Spanish pastures with FC Barcelona. But at Bayern, Choupo & friends are showing a fast adaptation to the new era. The Choupo Era. Treble incoming?

