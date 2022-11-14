Off the Crossbar: Former Bayern Munich transfer target Erling Haaland eyed by...Ashton United

What do you do with a star player whose country has not qualified for the World Cup over the next month?

For Ashton United, a member of the Northern Premier League Premier Division — the seventh tier of English football, you offer him a home.

Former Bayern Munich transfer target and current Manchester City juggernaut Erling Haaland has been the subject of an approach by Ashton United to City:

Ashton United can confirm that the club has submitted a 28-day loan approach for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. With the current Premier League champions not in action until late December due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, The Robins have reached out to our neighbours at the Ethiad in order to keep Haaland’s match fitness with him not being involved in Qatar. Speaking to ashtonunited.co.uk after Saturday’s defeat to Gainsborough Trinity, Robins’ manager Michael Clegg said: “It just makes sense. “City aren’t playing, and we want to help by keeping Erling fit, it makes more sense than him playing golf for six weeks. We think he will be a great fit for us, and would slot in with our squad dynamic really well.” The club are yet to receive any response from Manchester City.

Give whoever came up with this a raise.