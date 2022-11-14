Bayern Munich II coach Martín Demichelis leaves for River Plate, replaced by Holger Seitz

It has been known that Bayern Munich II coach Martín Demichelis was pondering a return to Argentina after River Plate made an inquiry not too long ago. Per Bayern’s official website, it’s now official: Demichelis will be the head coach of River Plate after talking with the club, who agreed to terminate his contract. His replacement will be Holger Seitz, the same person Martín and Danny Schwarz succeeded as Bayern II head coach.

Bayern sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić, whom Demichelis played with at the senior team, said that the chance to coach River Plate is a huge thing for Demichelis and that they didn’t want to stop him. “We didn’t want to deny him this unique opportunity and agreed to his wish to terminate his contract. I regret his departure, nonetheless,” Brazzo said. “Martín did that very well for Bayern and we wish him every success on his return to River Plate.”

For Seitz, it was an absolute honor to have worked for Bayern’s second team. “I’ve worked as a player and as a coach for our amateurs. This team is an absolute matter of the heart for me,” Seitz said. “That’s why I’m very happy about my return to the coaching position, about the daily training work with this team and about the games. I would like to work here in the long term and help bring our many talents closer to professional football.”

Demichelis was proud to be a player and coach for Bayern and was grateful for the time he spent with the Rekordmeister. “I came to Europe as a player from River to FC Bayern, now I’m going the opposite way as a coach. What an incredible story,” Demichelis said. “I am proud to have been part of the FC Bayern family twice and would like to thank everyone who made this possible for me and who supported me. I’m leaving this club with a lot of gratitude in my heart and I’m now looking forward to the big task at my second heart club.”