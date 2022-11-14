Bayern Munich will be focusing on contract extensions for three players

Bayern Munich have recently tied down Sven Ulreich and Josip Stanišić in contract extensions until 2024 and 2026 respectively, but now it looks like the club are shifting their focus to three players nearing the end of their contracts: French defenders Lucas Hernández and Benjamin Pavard, and Cameroonian striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Kicker journo Georg Holzner (via @iMiaSanMia) reported that Hernández, Pavard, and Choupo will be finding out if their futures in Bavaria are set. Hernández should be a surefire extension because he is a key player for Bayern, and while Choupo is in God mode right now, Bayern are still holding out for a transfer for Tottenham Hotspur frontman Harry Kane.

In the case of Pavard, his status as a Bayern player is in doubt. There have been numerous reports linking the 26-year-old to another club or hinting at a possible transfer. Whatever happens, Bayern won’t be making any moves in the winter transfer window.