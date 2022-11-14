Bayern Munich Alumni: Javi Martinez tells which club is currently the best, who will win the World Cup, expresses shock at Thiago’s omission

Former Bayern Munich great Javi Martínez sat down with t-online’s Julian Buhl and touched on a number of topics, including where his old club ranks among the best teams in the world at the moment.

“For me, Bayern is currently the best team in Europe,” Martinez said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

While it is not exactly a shock that Martinez would favor the Bavarians there, his selection to win the World Cup might surprise a few folks.

“The head says Argentina — but my heart says Spain and Germany,” Martinez remarked.

One World Cup story that managed to floor Martinez, however, was Spain’s decision to leave his former teammate and current Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara home for the tournament in Qatar.

“A big surprise for everyone. He’s a great player who can make the difference. I was surprised he wasn’t called up,” said Martinez.

Martinez is currently playing for Qatar SC.