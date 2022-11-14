Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Paul Wanner called to Austria’s senior team

Bayern Munich wunderkind Paul Wanner has been called to the Austrian national team camp by manager Ralf Rangnick per a release:

Ralf Rangnick has decided to invite Paul Wanner from FC Bayern Munich to the national team training camp. The player is to be given the opportunity to gain a detailed impression of the ÖFB and to get to know the coaching team around Rangnick, including the squad. However, it has been agreed that Paul Wanner will not be used in the next two international matches.

Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl also laid out exactly what is going with the 16-year-old in two tweets:

Promotion for Paul Wanner before the first course with the @oefb1904: Ralf Rangnick decided to invite Wanner to the A (!) national team. The ÖFB report says: “The player should be given the opportunity to get a detailed look, to give an impression of the ÖFB and to get to know the coaching team around Ralf Rangnick and the team. However, it has been agreed that Paul Wanner will not be used in the next two international matches.” So the DFB still has a chance at the talent.

The winner is this deal, of course, is Wanner who now is getting his name out there a bit more and is also putting some major pressure on both Bayern Munich and Germany to do something with him.

It has been rumored that Wanner is not exactly thrilled to be a deep reserve with Bayern Munich and his standing with the German national team is pretty much non-existent right now.

Could this be the power move needed to jolt his career forward?