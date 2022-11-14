Bavarian Grass Works: What is the price of perfection for Bayern Munich?

As you can imagine, the NFL game between Tom Brady’s Tampa Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks took quite the toll on our beloved pitch at the Allianz Arena.

How bad was it? Well, the turf is now unplayable for Bayern Munich and will need to be completely replaced.

Unaware Observer: You wanted to have an NFL game at the Allianz Arena. What did it cost you? BGW Grass Enthusiast: Everything. (Passes out)

Indeed, an NFL game can quickly tear up turf that is not exactly built for that kind of action and the NFL will be working to replace the pitch in a project that will cost somewhere between (€160k to €200k):

The NFL will cover the costs of a new pitch at Allianz Arena (€160k to €200k). The current pitch is no longer playable for football after yesterday's NFL game [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/sMFqgU2UD3 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 14, 2022

We all knew this would happen — there was never a doubt. Hopefully the pristine pitch returns to its glorious former self. There is no word, however, on how this little incident will impact the “Pitch of the Year” voting,

Something tells me, Bayern Munich will be cracked down upon for this grass-phemy.

That John Denver was full of...

The German fans did something to amaze the Amercians (all of them)...they broke out in a rendition of “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver:

The entire Allianz Arena singing “Take Me Home, Country Roads” is incredible



(via @JennaLaineESPN) pic.twitter.com/wkenSlTfGg — ESPN (@espn) November 13, 2022

