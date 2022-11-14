Tom Brady calls Bayern Munich atmosphere “one of the greatest experiences” of NFL career

Sunday marked the first-ever NFL game in Germany — played at the Allianz Arena, home of record champions and European giants Bayern Munich. Fittingly, the Bavarian crowd welcomed a set of serial winners as well, from Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady, at 45, is indisputably one of the best to ever do it — in any sport. Since entering the league as a lanky, unathletic, unassuming late-round pick in 2000, he has collected seven Super Bowl rings across two teams and owns basically every record in the record books. And he delivered another vintage Brady performance in Bayern Munich’s house in the Bucs’ 21-16 win over the NFC West leaders, starting with the game’s first touchdown — a crisp pass to the electrifying Julio Jones:

The Tom Brady to Julio Jones connection is alive on Germany. Touchdown!

pic.twitter.com/Q3TiAddfoJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 13, 2022

Fuller highlights here.

“That was one of the great football experiences I’ve ever had,” said the man who has played 23 seasons in the league and reached 10 Super Bowls. “The fan turnout was incredible. It felt very electric from the time we took the field.”

The stadium singin’ didn’t hurt, either.

“The end of the game, with them singing ‘Sweet Caroline’ and ‘Country Roads’, that was pretty epic,” Brady cracked. “I think everyone who was a part of that experience got to have a pretty amazing memory for the rest of their lives.”

The entire NFL crowd in Germany singing along to “Country Roads,” just now was absolutely amazing. pic.twitter.com/seronqtqjN — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 13, 2022

For the NFL-only fans reading — we don’t have John Denver usually, but we do have Offenbach and YABBA DABBA DOO. Like this goal celebration against FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League:

Bayern, of course, have their own set of age-defying GOATs in Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer. And while Müller isn’t likely to take the American Tom’s quarterbacking job anytime soon, maybe some of that championship-winning aura will remain in Germany. The Bayern contingent sure looked like they enjoyed the scenes from the stands:

For the soccer meisters, winning the Bundesliga is already a habit, and they’re well on their way to their eleventh title in a row. But there are still two huge and elusive trophies up for grabs — the Men’s World Cup begins this month, and the Champions League resumes in January. A bit of crossover electricity like this? A most welcome way to usher in the Winterpause.