Bavarian Podcast Works S5E20: How should Germany line up at the World Cup? Hansi Flick’s options analyzed

With the Hinrunde over, the conversation finally shifts from Bayern Munich to the German National Team. World Cup 2022 is almost upon us, and Hansi Flick has announced the squad that he will be taking to Qatar. Despite including the likes of Karim Adeyemi, Kai Havertz, Thilo Kehrer, and other ... questionable names in the roster, Hansi Flick shocked the football community by snubbing the likes of Mats Hummels and Robin Gosens, and choosing only three midfielders for the roster. What kind of starting XI does that make?

In this episode, INNN and Tom discuss:

Why the fullback issue could sink Germany in the World Cup this year.

Is Niklas Sule Germany’s best option at right-back?

How Hansi Flick’s squad selection limits his options in midfield.

Does Thomas Muller make the lineup in its current form? Who do you drop for him?

What should the attack look like? Should Flick use a striker or go with a Bayern Munich style strikerless system?

Why Hansi Flick may choose to bench Leroy Sane over Serge Gnabry.

What should the expectations be for Germany at the World Cup?

