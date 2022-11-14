 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
PSA Check out our podcast review of Bayern's 2-0 win over Schalke on Spotify!

Filed under:

Hasan Salihamidžić happy with Bayern's improved goal scoring

The sports director is pleased with Bayern's performances and avoiding too many injuries before the World Cup.

By RuneKingThor
/ new
FC Bayern München v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich's director of sport Hasan Salihamidžić expressed his joy after the team's win against Schalke 04. Highlighting the importance of ending the Hinrunde on a high, Brazzo also underlined the ongoing theme of the injury-laden pre World Cup schedule.

Post the Schalke game, Hasan said, “It was important to end the first half of the season on a high note. It wasn’t easy for the lads that are going to the World Cup because no one wants to get injured. They took it seriously right until the end, and put in a good performance. We’ve done a great job these past few weeks. We weren’t scoring enough goals before that.”

Hasan is spot on regarding getting the right balance between putting in good performances and not get injured in the games leading to the World Cup. It is not easy with fear of getting injured before the biggest tournament where careers change.

FC Bayern München v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Alphonso Davies and Sadio Mané were unfortunately injured. As of now, the situation isn't favourable for Canada and Senegal with their star players' presence in the tournament being an uncertainty. Several teams have already been affected due to the injuries and we sincerely hope for maximum recoveries before the World Cup starts, especially the recoveries of our own Phonzie and Mané.

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? We talk about Jamal Musiala’s impending stardom, how Thomas Muller STILL remains a key player on this Bayern side, and the overall quality of Nagelsball. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 17 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works