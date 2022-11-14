Bayern Munich 2-0 Schalke 04: Bild player ratings

Bayern Munich called time on their Hinrunde with a perfunctory win over FC Schalke 04. The looming winter break and the World Cup that comes with it seems to be on everybody’s mind, but it’s no harm, no foul as the Rekordmeister emerge with all three points and no injuries.

Here’s how Bild scored the results:

What a lineup from Julian Nagelsmann! The coach doesn’t earn the highest of marks for this one (3) but it got the team through.

Leon Goretzka held down the fort at the base of midfield, which should burnish his DM credentials to Germany head coach Hansi Flick. All of a sudden, Marcel Sabitzer is having a hard time seeing the field.

Not even Joshua Kimmich at right-back can break the streak of Bayern full-back ‘3’s.

The re-Serge-nce continues! The German international is hitting his stride at what seems to be the perfect time. Is there a spot for both Serge Gnabry and Jonas Hofmann in Hansi Flick’s XI?

Jamal Musiala is positively marvelous. What a player. On the flip side: was Leroy Sané’s day really so bad?

You get the feeling we haven’t seen the last of Bayern struggling to break down a stingy defense this season, and it’s not like overall, Schalke are known for stopping goals this season.

What will the Rückrunde bring after the World Cup ‘break’? What a strange, strange year this is. Hope the squad returns with fresh and healthy faces.

As always, we appreciate all the support!